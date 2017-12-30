Rdub6
So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
- 2,548
- 1,880
- 133
ok guys, I prob have a similar story to many of you. Had an 86 GT back in the early 90’s. Fast forward 20 something years, and I now have an 86 LX 5.0. It was fitted with the 87 and up front clip and I’ve just realized that it has 90-93 rear inner hatch panels that have round shock access covers.
The tabs are broken, and I can not find replacements anywhere. All I see are the rectangle covers. Please help!
Thanks in advance and look forward to becoming part of the community!!
