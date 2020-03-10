2nd Gear Low RPM Bottleneck

S

SaviorOneZero

New Member
Mar 9, 2020
3
0
1
38
Shavertown, PA
Hi,

07 GT with C&L Racer intake, PowerAid TB Spacer, Brenspeed 93 tune, Pypes X-Pipe, Borla Stingers.

I've noticed for as long as I can remember (pre-mods) that shifting up or down into 2nd gives me a noticeable bottleneck in power, i.e. you shift and accelerate and it takes a few seconds for the car to catch up and accelerate.

It only does this in 2nd.

I can pull away in 2nd and I have power to move the car so it isn't like the power isn't there its more like it struggles to put power down and then suddenly all power is available.

I've done some searching and found a few threads that seemed similar but after digging in I don't think there are, so has anyone else experienced similar to this? If so has anyone been able to solve?

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
90blacknight Drivetrain T5 - lost 2nd gear, then lost 3rd? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
94stang98 Car jerking during deceleration while in 1st,2nd, and 3rd gear. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
I Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M 2nd Gear Grinding SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
BKM48198 Aod Not Shifting Out Of 2nd Gear :( Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Drivetrain T5 - lost 2nd gear, then lost 3rd?
Car jerking during deceleration while in 1st,2nd, and 3rd gear.
Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear
2nd Gear Grinding
Aod Not Shifting Out Of 2nd Gear :(
Top Bottom