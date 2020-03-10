2nd Gear Low RPM Bottleneck

Hi,



07 GT with C&L Racer intake, PowerAid TB Spacer, Brenspeed 93 tune, Pypes X-Pipe, Borla Stingers.



I've noticed for as long as I can remember (pre-mods) that shifting up or down into 2nd gives me a noticeable bottleneck in power, i.e. you shift and accelerate and it takes a few seconds for the car to catch up and accelerate.



It only does this in 2nd.



I can pull away in 2nd and I have power to move the car so it isn't like the power isn't there its more like it struggles to put power down and then suddenly all power is available.



I've done some searching and found a few threads that seemed similar but after digging in I don't think there are, so has anyone else experienced similar to this? If so has anyone been able to solve?



Thanks!