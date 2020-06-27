2stangchris

Hello guys i have several questions regarding my o6 mustang gt but as of right now i am having trouble with it missfiring i have a obd2 scanner to delete the missfire when it occurs but it pops right back in a matter of about 15 minutes idk i have changed the spark plugs and they are gapped to oem specs changed the spark plug wires and changed the coil packs. When i bought the car i got it down the road and realized that i probably just got screwed over because it has blown head gaskets cracked heads or something because i can go and check the oil and the oil looks like mayonaise and i can clean bothe the stick and filler off crank it let it run for a few and check it again and the mayo is back can someone that has dealt with this issue before and fixed it give me some advice thanks.