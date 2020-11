svtguy said: No the block isn't the same, but thats just one of many things. While both motors are 4.6L's that's where the similarities end, as they share no parts in common. A complete 4v crate motor is the only route to go & unless you own your own shop & do your on work, a 4v swap is neither cheap nor easy.



That being said if you own a 99+ GT & want 4v power, sell your current car & buy either a new or a used Cobra. If you own a older GT that needs a new power plant then a 4v Crate motor could be fun. Click to expand...

Although the block's are not quite the same, they are similar enough to be able to slap on the 4v heads and all of the supporting hardware on a stock 2v shortblock. I believe the only thing different that you would need would be the alternator and perhaps the electronics.With that being said, the 2v's dont have a forged crank for those high rev's that the 4v's have stock.It took my brother and I around 4 months of weekend and occasional weekday work to convert a 99v6 into cobra via a 96 driveline. Keep in mind we had air tools, and almost no support for a older engine into a newer car swap (different fuel systems, computers, harnesses, connectors etc.) It took more time figuring things out most of the time than it did to actually do the work.