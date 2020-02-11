WTB/Trade 3.7 V6 and MT82 Manual Trans

rehoward

Feb 11, 2020
Everett, Washington
Hi,
I am shopping for a Mustang 3.7 V6 and 6 speed manual trans. Would like a complete engine including bolt on accessories and the MT82 manual trans. I am thinking someone out there has replaced the 3.7 with a V8 and just might have these parts taking up space in the garage. Please pm me or better yet email. Thanks

[email protected]
 

MarineDeuce MT82 Synchro Work EtC. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Speed shifting from 1st-2nd-3rd grinds and reverse guard/lockout broken? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N MT82 transmission, why so troublesome?? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
T 2014 GT- Won't go into gear while running (MT-82) 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
B Mt82 vs 6r80 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
