3.73 or 4.10 rear end Gears, 01 GT

Hi all,



I have a 2001 GT with 75K. Would like a little more fun driving this and understand 3.73 or 4.10 gears will add fun (not power). I’m handy but after reading the Ford Performance Install manual, that is way over my head.





How much, on average does this cost for a shop to do this in the New England area?



——



It’s been said don’t have to change any other parts but realistically...



What are the bare minimum parts recommended to replace while swapping?



I really appreciate all the helpfulness and honesty on the form, thanks!