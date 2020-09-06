3.73 or 4.10 rear end Gears, 01 GT

Hi all,

I have a 2001 GT with 75K. Would like a little more fun driving this and understand 3.73 or 4.10 gears will add fun (not power). I’m handy but after reading the Ford Performance Install manual, that is way over my head.


How much, on average does this cost for a shop to do this in the New England area?

It’s been said don’t have to change any other parts but realistically...

What are the bare minimum parts recommended to replace while swapping?

I really appreciate all the helpfulness and honesty on the form, thanks!
 
Gears are easily the #1 mod for these cars. I think I spent about $200 on labor (so long ago). IMO 4.10 is the "lowest" you should go
 
Yea that’s my problem I can’t find anyone who has lately done it.

After reading the install instructions if you follow it exactly, it looks like 8 solid hours of labor. But my feeling is there is more than one way (faster) to do it
 
