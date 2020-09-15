3.8/auto - ZERO codes - terrible idle - not driveable - backfires

G

Gdad45

New Member
Sep 3, 2020
1
0
1
64
Scott County Kentucky
Trying to get a friend's Mustang going. 1996 3.8 Auto

At idle the ignition advance usually is 6-8 degrees. Occasionally the idle smooths out and the advance reads 20-25.
Short term trims % for both banks are 10-12
All four O2 sensors are .1 - .8 volts
ST11 & ST12 are both 7-8 %
Fuel pressure at idle is 30psi
Manifold vacuum at idle is 15-17. I cannot find any leaking or broken vacuum lines or vacuum leaks.

I can't check the injectors as the bolts for the upper manifold are apparently seized and I do not want to snap them off
New plugs and wires. The pintle in EGR valve operates OK.
The vacuum hose to the canister is blocked off. I'll get that connected tomorrow.
Disconnecting the alternator results in the engine idling fairly well. A different alternator did not change anything.

Thoughts??
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Andresquintana.mma Electrical No crank from an auto to t5 swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
F Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
P Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
markinms Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S 750-1000+ HP drag racing auto transmission recommendations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
M 2003 GT auto shifting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
H 1996 v6 auto won’t move! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
X 2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
nathanruschill 2000 Mustang Gt auto starting issue!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
CompOrangeMustang 96'GT Auto Swap To 04'V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Michael sommers 02 mustang gt auto knock only at idle in gear. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Michael sommers 02 mustang gt auto knocking only when warm at idle in gear. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W 1998 Mustang 3.8 auto transmission 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
White Wolf Trans Brake 6R80 Auto V6 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 6
P 1990 LX 5.0 auto trans shifting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D 87 2.3 auto to 5.0 T5 swap Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
T 64.5 D code auto to 4 spd manual trans swap advice/info needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
B Where can I buy a gear shift knob for my 2006 with auto tranny? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
G Electrical Wiring harnesses different in auto vs manual trans cars? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
W Auto to manual swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A 2006 4.0L Stiff Auto Gear Shift 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
P 03 gt auto speedometer acting wonky SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Stang197 2006 4.0L Auto Window issue 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
R 95 Mustang GT Auto Mods 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Hudson N Auto trans not engaging after braking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
MrPerfect2 What will RPMs be with 373 gears in auto 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
J Paint and Body Cerbinator Auto Designs Spoiler. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C Drivetrain New Jersey 2008 V6 auto needs Pinion Bearings 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
0 Progress thread - GT Auto to Manual Swap (and new seats!) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
Habu135 LA Auto Show: 22 Nov-1 Dec 19 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
M 2008 mustang v6 auto torque converter replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
P 5spd to auto conversion 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S ?'s on auto to manual swap 2010 GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
A Auto Transmission oil change. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
G Help! Auto shifter button missing 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
O Engine 2005 4.6 horrible noise idleing with ac on only in gear (auto) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
C 289 2 barrel carb - auto vs. manual? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S For Sale 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Reef Blue, Auto, Hatchback Stamford, CT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
T 92 auto lx no spark HELP The Welcome Wagon 0
F Will any 05-09 GT Auto Trans fit in my 2005 GT? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Auto Trans Slams Downshift 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P new 10 sp auto?? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
I Bleed Ford Blue Iconic Silver GT500 at Cleveland Auto show 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
U Paint and Body Window Auto drop 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T 93 Foxbody 2.3 auto V8 Swap need HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Staying just below 400rwhp 2002 gt auto? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N Building a Daily Driver 1977 1978 V8 Auto 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
S Auto shops near Charleston 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom