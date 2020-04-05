3.8 cabrio IMMO no start - what OBD reader?

Hi

This is a 1998 3.8 carbrio automatic - imported to Sweden in 2004.

I have not yet seen the car - just got a question if I could read fault codes. And I do not know how and if I can.

I have TECH2, Snap On Verus for EU and a old Auto Xray (and a lot of others).

So - first:

Is it a OBD1 or OBD2 connector the car has?

Can I read codes by flashing codes?



The problem is, as I understand, Immobiliser related.