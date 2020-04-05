3.8 cabrio IMMO no start - what OBD reader?

Hi
This is a 1998 3.8 carbrio automatic - imported to Sweden in 2004.
I have not yet seen the car - just got a question if I could read fault codes. And I do not know how and if I can.
I have TECH2, Snap On Verus for EU and a old Auto Xray (and a lot of others).
So - first:
Is it a OBD1 or OBD2 connector the car has?
Can I read codes by flashing codes?

The problem is, as I understand, Immobiliser related.
 

72 electrical problems (click no crank)
start up problems on my 65 with a 302
CCRM, PCM, or something else?
Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue
Stupid Cabrio
