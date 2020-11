I have a 94 Convet. with 3.8. I got it very CHEEEEP. but I can't get it to run. I have replaced the fuel pump and filter, the coil pack and wires, plugs and a new battery. So, I have fuel pressure and fire at the plugs, but, no flash of the "noid" light on the injector plug. What should I look at now, I'm real old school and not much on EFI! HELP!!