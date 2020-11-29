3.8 to 4.6 swap

Hey guys I'm in the process of swapping my 99 Mustang 3.8l to a 4.6l out of an 05 lincoln town car, I've got almost everything for getting the engine and trans in the car so that I'm not worried about I'm just curious will a 4.6 out of a town car mesh up with all the gt wiring harness and all that jazz also performance wise are there any specific mods a guy should throw in? I have different cams, cold air intake, throttle body, intake manifold, headers, 3.73 rear end. I've been looking at trick flow heads, are they worth the cost or am I better off getting a set off a mustang 4.6 and working them? Just looking for suggestions not trying to build a strictly track car but want to be able to take it to a few 1/8 drags and not lose Everytime.