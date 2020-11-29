3.8 to 4.6 swap

alexhwt

alexhwt

New Member
Nov 27, 2020
2
0
1
28
North Dakota
Hey guys I'm in the process of swapping my 99 Mustang 3.8l to a 4.6l out of an 05 lincoln town car, I've got almost everything for getting the engine and trans in the car so that I'm not worried about I'm just curious will a 4.6 out of a town car mesh up with all the gt wiring harness and all that jazz also performance wise are there any specific mods a guy should throw in? I have different cams, cold air intake, throttle body, intake manifold, headers, 3.73 rear end. I've been looking at trick flow heads, are they worth the cost or am I better off getting a set off a mustang 4.6 and working them? Just looking for suggestions not trying to build a strictly track car but want to be able to take it to a few 1/8 drags and not lose Everytime.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

africansnowowl
4.6 2v differences
Replies
1
Views
339
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
alexhwt
alexhwt
W
1997 Mustang Engine Swap.. Am i hurting the new engine?
Replies
9
Views
943
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
S
4.6 swap
Replies
2
Views
305
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangkidd_01
S
L
4.6 to 5.0 swap
Replies
2
Views
498
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Heres the truth about a 351w swap!
Replies
39
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Neuron
Neuron
Top Bottom