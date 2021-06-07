3.8 to 5.0 swap

Jun 7, 2021
So I have a 98 3.8 and have a 5.0 to put in it and I couldn't find anything about what to do with the harness. I don't want to completely replace it, but I doubt it will work with the new motor. I have the ECU that came with the 5.0. Most if not all of the wiring is there on the car.
 

Okay, so many factors here. The 98 was a one year model car, meaning fuel pump upgrades are a 98 only deal along with many other things. If you are set on using the 5.0L you have two options.

Option 1:
Swap out everything, all wiring, K-member, Fuel System, everything from a 94/95 GT/Cobra

Option 2:
Swap out a lot of the wiring for a 98 GT wiring. You still need to swap the K-Member. Then you'd need to modify the wiring to work with a 5.0L Explorer setup. That setup was OBD2, so has all the "needed" sensors to work. This way you could use the Mustang GT (4.6L) Computer.

Now those are high level overviews but should give you an idea. Not saying its impossible to do, but will require a lot of work. I have done them many times.
 
