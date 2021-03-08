3.8 vs 4.2 for enduro race car

turbogrill
Hi,
Is there any drawbacks with building a 250whp 4.2 instead of a 3.8?
The mustang 5spd bolts right up?
Same weight? (Crank might be a tad heavier, that is ok).
This is for a Nissan enduro race car.
I need to make sure I get a split port 4.2
Regardless of 3.8 or 4.2 I would do:
- Stock bottom
- Stock head (mild home port)
- After market cam
- Aftermarket intake manifold
- Whatever exhaust mani/header fits (ideally lone tubes)
- Catless 3" or so exhaust
- Most likely Aftermarket ECU
Seems like only benefits, curious how the extra 10% displacement would transform into power. In a perfect world it's 10% more power but my gut feeling is that the head is a limiting factor here.
Also, what is your take on a 4.2vs SBF 5.0 for 250-300whp? My hope is that the 4.2 might be ~100lbs lighter and also shorter, since it's a race car that could affect handling.
