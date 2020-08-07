For Sale 3 sets of coupe quarter glass in varying condition

B

bologny pony

Member
Apr 8, 2017
38
24
18
47
located Woodburn Oregon .Will be shipped insured for full price will do my best to keep.the.shipping cost down..feel free to ask for more photos
20200807_174728.jpg


1st set are rough but glass is good no missing studs $350 + shipping 1st photo

20200807_174749.jpg

2nd set not as rough but glass is good still in the car $450 + shipping 2nd photo
20200807_174835.jpg

3rd set the nicest of the three sets still.small.amount of roughnes but nice
$650 + shipping 3rd photo
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Picked Up A Set Of 88 Turbo Coupe Wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
TexasFireman SOLD 1993 Coupe Seats - Red - Complete Set Interior Exterior Parts 0
ga289stocker 1966 Mustang Coupe- Drag set up Engine and Power Adder 0
BullittStangV8 65 coupe full stereo set up Mustang Sound & Shine All 6
R Engine setting valve lash on stud mounted roller rockers with intake already installed. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T MS3 AC Idle Up Settings Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
markinms Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ZephyrEFI Drivetrain Setting Up A New Clutch--Tips Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
9 For Sale WTS/WTT: Set of '98-'04 Cobra Wheels and/or Set of Konig Villian Wheels For set of Enkei RPFI Wheels - Ann Arbor, MI Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S 95 gt mustang 5.0 cylinder head, rare set of heads/casting no. The Welcome Wagon 3
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
C 1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question Digital Self-tuning Forum 36
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D 180 thermostat fan settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
billison SOLD Gt40 tubular intake set up Engine and Power Adder 5
S Fuel map settings in boost above 5k rpms question.. Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
J Setting gaps on a 66 convertible body 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
T WTB/Trade Wtb... 289/302 factory dual quad manifold or complete set up. Engine and Power Adder 2
M Digital Tuning What should I set my AFR to? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Z Bama SCT x3 tune settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
HemiChall Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
M For Sale For Sale - Set of 4 OEM Bullitt Wheels 17x8 with Tires - $200 OBO Wheels Tires Brakes 10
S Setting Up a Paint Booth in Your Garage - Anyone Tried These The Welcome Wagon 0
GodStang Setting up injector data on MS3 and Tuner studio (03 Cobra) Digital Self-tuning Forum 23
B Engine Plz help ready to set car ablaze Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C SOLD 64.5-66 Convertible TMI Seat Covers Full Set Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
EX-SSP SOLD 4 lug AM wheels and Sumitomo tire set Wheels Tires Brakes 2
R Exhaust set up advice. O\R H pipe or high flow cat H pipe? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
a50ina50 SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up Wheels Tires Brakes 1
ZephyrEFI Engine Setting Up Your Valvetrain GT40P 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Engine setting up stud mount rocker arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Blucifer99 a few questions on setting basetiming after engine rebuild Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
Z Best wire set The Welcome Wagon 1
A5literMan SOLD Carpet set. Interior Exterior Parts 1
Creomod Almost ready to crank it over!Just gonna set timing 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Boricua86 Engine E458K piston ring set problem... large gap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 Trying to find a set of period correct wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O For Sale Set of 4 Pearl White Pony wheels for '92 Special Edition LX (Vibrant Red Version) - $800 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S Just got 18 GT. Ambient Light/ Primary/ Secondary color settings do not save when turned off. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
T Installed b303 cam now missing bad. Timing is good set at 0. What am i missing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
mattyv 1993 5.0 - Mild HCI, MS2 - Idle settings Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
H 1989 gt vortech supercharged microsquirt, having trouble getting idle set, need a tune to compare. Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
W Suspension 1988 suspension set up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R For Sale Set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzak on KMC Wheels Other Classifieds 1
C Help id’ing a set of headers. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
BigE85 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 H0 How to set stock valves 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Jesse36 For Sale A set of2009 gt500 wheels no tires. Decent shape, they clean up ok. Wheels Tires Brakes 0
J 351w swap in 2004 questions (set up like a 95 Cobra) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
87 black gt Timing chain set 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
MoDriver For Sale Prothane 19-405-bl End Link Set 3-1/4" Mounting Length Suspension 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom