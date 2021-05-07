30% Short Term Fuel Trim

2002 V6 has a P1285 code (cylinder head overtemp)

I looked at the freeze frame data and it happened at 0 rpm, ECT (°C) = 103

Both short term trim banks at 29.7 %
Both long term trim banks at 0%

What I'm confused about, is why did I get an overheat code instead of a "running lean" code?
 

