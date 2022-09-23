3000 rpm idle on start up

Recently purchased an 01 GT. When I bought it, it had a timing issue. I have replaced the Tensioner, chains, and guides and put it back together. When I Crunk it up for the first time, it revved at 4000rpm. Now any time I crank it, it goes to 3200 rpm and settles at 2600rpm. I don't leave it running long enough to warm up because I'm unsure of what may happen. I've cleaned the throttle body and checked all connections, sensors and vacuum lines. I can't seem to find any reason for it to do this. When researching it, there isn't many posts about a high rpm on startup, and what I have found, all describes the complete opposite of what mine is doing. Anyone experienced something similar to this? Looking for suggestions before I tear it down again.