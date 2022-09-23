3000 rpm idle on start up

I

Idontnoid

New Member
Jun 5, 2021
1
0
1
39
Alabama
Recently purchased an 01 GT. When I bought it, it had a timing issue. I have replaced the Tensioner, chains, and guides and put it back together. When I Crunk it up for the first time, it revved at 4000rpm. Now any time I crank it, it goes to 3200 rpm and settles at 2600rpm. I don't leave it running long enough to warm up because I'm unsure of what may happen. I've cleaned the throttle body and checked all connections, sensors and vacuum lines. I can't seem to find any reason for it to do this. When researching it, there isn't many posts about a high rpm on startup, and what I have found, all describes the complete opposite of what mine is doing. Anyone experienced something similar to this? Looking for suggestions before I tear it down again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Throttle Position Sensor Voltage Climbs!
Replies
18
Views
459
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
E
1900 rpm at first idle/first start 88GT
Replies
7
Views
473
Digital Self-tuning Forum
elamorwey
E
sav22rem22
Engine Weird cold start idle
Replies
0
Views
385
2015 - 2023 Specific Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
V
Engine Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead
Replies
14
Views
352
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Strype
Strype
hankth18
New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle
Replies
11
Views
590
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu