302/347 Clutch

dvelek

dvelek

Member
Jun 5, 2019
38
3
8
68
Alvin, Texas
I’m trying to determine the best clutch for my new engine in my 65 Stang. I went with a Blue Print roller 302 stroked to a 347 that dyno’ed at 420HP/430TQ. I will use the stock T10 trans with a 10 spline input and the stock 6 bolt bell housing with a clutch equalizer bracket. I’m thinking of using a Ford Racing 28.2oz flywheel and was wanting a 10.5” diaphragm clutch. Blue Print recommended RAM but after talking to them about their diaphragm clutches the clutch fork pivot will need to be modified with a spacer 3/8” to have the same pedal action and the throw out bearing doesn’t have the clutch fork clips so I’d have to buy another bearing. The other option is the OEM lever style clutch that is a direct bolt in but will have a stiff pedal. This is a street only car and I’m not drag racing. Any help on direct bolt on diaphragm clutch would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 302-347 engine vibration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
lxhatch91 302 stroker 347 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
B 5.0 Ho 302 To 347 Stroker Rebuilt (jeep) - Seems Like I've Lost Power 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Mona91 302 (347) Ford Thrust Bearing Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
Airwolf_5.0 Going From 302 To 347, Which Parts Can I Reuse? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Similar threads
302-347 engine vibration
302 stroker 347
5.0 Ho 302 To 347 Stroker Rebuilt (jeep) - Seems Like I've Lost Power
302 (347) Ford Thrust Bearing Issues
Going From 302 To 347, Which Parts Can I Reuse?
Top Bottom