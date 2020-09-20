302 alternator help is it 1g or 3g?

Hi everyone, I bought a car with 1990 302, the car has a fair few mods from headers to transmission, I’m changing the alternator but there is not a single identification number on it?? Can someone tell me if this is a 1 or 3g alternator please, all it has is motorcraft brand name and number 2 on it!
As it’s quite modified it may be likely they upgraded alternator too and understand there is a some wiring mods when upgrading to 3G so didn’t want to get the wrong one.
many thanks in advance
