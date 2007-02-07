302 AOD: Header Recommendation

C

Chris H

New Member
Dec 12, 2005
50
0
0
Crofton, MD
Recently had the AOD installed and now I'm looking into headers. At the moment I have the K-code manifolds. What headers are yall using with your AOD? Any problems that I should be aware of during installation or anything over time? Do I have to stick with Shorty style or is there a mid to long header that will work with the AOD?

Thanks

Specs:
1966 Mustang
302 328 hp
PA AOD
Dual 2.5" pipe
40 series Flowmasters
 

  • Sponsors(?)


R

Robdogg67

New Member
Dec 23, 2002
148
0
0
Seattle/Tacoma, WA
Visit site
I highly recommend Fordpowertrain headers (FPA). They are very high quality and likely the last header you'll buy. Mine are longtubes on my (331/AOD with magnaflow X-pipe 2.5 exhaust) 67 fastback and they don't hang down any lower than my front framerails. To me they are the ideal combination of quality, price, clearance and hp benefit (longtubes for best hp).
 
C

Chris H

New Member
Dec 12, 2005
50
0
0
Crofton, MD
Thanks for the input and I'll look into the ones you guys suggested. I had a buddy tell me today that he's used Flowtech in the past (ceramic coated long tube) and had good results. I think those were running under $230 from summit. :flag:
 
geoklass

geoklass

Site Sponsor
Sep 3, 2018
105
32
38
81
Monrovia, California
RCI makes both Long Tube and Mid Length Headers for the early Mustangs, that will clear the AOD trans. Give me (George Klass) a call anytime at (909) 552-3690...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 67 Mustang w/ 302 & AOD. Which LT Headers? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
C WTB/Trade 302 and AOD near St Louis Other Classifieds 0
M 1974 302 with C4 swapping to AOD..... need guidance please 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
S 91 Aod To C4 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
TDsn95 Help With Aod In 95 V6 302 Carb Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Rick 91GT Complete AOD set-up for 302/351 Drivetrain Parts 6
W Rebuilt 302 and AOD trans Other Classifieds 1
85SVOGUY 302 AOD to 351 Windsor help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
boss_302 302 HO 1994 modular AODE transmission Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
F 66 302 AOD exhaust Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
3-0-II 302/AOD installed 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 37
bnichols04 65 mustang all new body parts, new 302 & AOD!! Engine and Power Adder 0
A v6 aode fit my 302 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
K 69 302 to aod Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
jbsteven Buying a crate 302 and AOD transmission, need new exhaust, where can I find online... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
NeQX 100k+ mi 302/AOD having PROBLEMS! :( Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
S Should I mod the 302 or run the 390? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
Mystang66 1977 302 air cleaner assembly question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
Gokie Pokie WTB/Trade Kenne Bell for 302 Engine and Power Adder 0
T 302 stepchild needing some valvetrain guidance 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
Mystang66 1977 302 vacuum diagram 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
94tang For Sale .040 over 302 cast rings Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M 1980 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
loganburks88 302 Street/strip Camshaft Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
M 1985 Mercury Capri 302 5.0L cranks but wont start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 302/347 Distributor Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
O start up problems on my 65 with a 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
M 302 Swap Tranny help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
dvelek 302/347 Clutch 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
6 Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Nick Bos Starter gear doesn’t engage fully with flexplate 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
M Ford Mexican Mustang 302 Motor For Sale 70-74' with Airtubes Engine and Power Adder 0
T WTB/Trade Wtb... 289/302 factory dual quad manifold or complete set up. Engine and Power Adder 2
94tang WTB/Trade 302 hydraulic roller cam Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
O 289 high performance in a 302 block? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Alley Oop Are there any issues re a 302 in a 1965 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
6 302 Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
X 351w with 302 cam? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Hoytster For Sale Fluidampr Harmonic Balancer - Stock 302 Balance - Used Engine and Power Adder 1
Foxbody1988 Engine Camshaft questions and supercharger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
T 302 Pilot Bearing size 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Z 1995 Mustang GT 5spd 302 The Welcome Wagon 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom