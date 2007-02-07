302 AOD: Header Recommendation

Recently had the AOD installed and now I'm looking into headers. At the moment I have the K-code manifolds. What headers are yall using with your AOD? Any problems that I should be aware of during installation or anything over time? Do I have to stick with Shorty style or is there a mid to long header that will work with the AOD?



Thanks



Specs:

1966 Mustang

302 328 hp

PA AOD

Dual 2.5" pipe

40 series Flowmasters