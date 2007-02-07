302 AOD: Header Recommendation

Chris H
New Member
-
- Dec 12, 2005
-
- 50
-
- 0
-
- 0
Recently had the AOD installed and now I'm looking into headers. At the moment I have the K-code manifolds. What headers are yall using with your AOD? Any problems that I should be aware of during installation or anything over time? Do I have to stick with Shorty style or is there a mid to long header that will work with the AOD?
Thanks
Specs:
1966 Mustang
302 328 hp
PA AOD
Dual 2.5" pipe
40 series Flowmasters
Thanks
Specs:
1966 Mustang
302 328 hp
PA AOD
Dual 2.5" pipe
40 series Flowmasters