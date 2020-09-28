So I’m building a 302 this winter for the 83. I got a good deal on a 99 explorer motor with gt40p heads. The cyl walls are good so they just need to be honed. The heads are in good shape too so I was just planning on doing upgraded springs. I think I’m gonna get a set of forged Foxbody pistons instead of the hypeuretetic pistons. I was looking at cams and I was gonna do the B303 cam, but after researching more I found conflicted results. I’ve heard the stock 5.0 cam is really good, would it be best for me to go stock cam with those heads? Basically a stock motor with gt40p heads. Oh yea it’s gonna be carbureted Because I can’t afford any type of EFI system.