Engine 302 Build

T

Tancalhan

New Member
Apr 11, 2020
8
0
1
18
Frederic WI
So I’m building a 302 this winter for the 83. I got a good deal on a 99 explorer motor with gt40p heads. The cyl walls are good so they just need to be honed. The heads are in good shape too so I was just planning on doing upgraded springs. I think I’m gonna get a set of forged Foxbody pistons instead of the hypeuretetic pistons. I was looking at cams and I was gonna do the B303 cam, but after researching more I found conflicted results. I’ve heard the stock 5.0 cam is really good, would it be best for me to go stock cam with those heads? Basically a stock motor with gt40p heads. Oh yea it’s gonna be carbureted Because I can’t afford any type of EFI system.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Building a 302 and Require Input 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
cameronc77 '88 GT vert 302 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
R 302 h/c s/c build. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D SN95 First 302 build. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Fudge1218 Building A 5.0 Engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
D 302 Engine Build 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
R 302 Engine Build Up Problem The Welcome Wagon 5
robertdeuce Build 302 Or Swap For Crate? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
B 302 Build For 350-400hp 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Building A 302 Looking For Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
J Looking To Build A 302 Soon 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
J Another 302 Build..... Looking For 300+rwhp 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
trwilliams1 302 Build Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
A5literMan Progress Thread Tfs 205cc 302 Build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 250
M 302 Build Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
B Help Build A 302 For A Sand Rail Using Left Over Parts... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Q My 302 Build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 116
R Starting From Scratch: 302 Build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
StarvinMarvin 302 Supercharged Build Help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
stangstalx FIRST engine build (302) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
R Mild 302 Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 34
DirtyII sbf 302/342 stroker build need help please??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 302 Build Advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
fastlane351c which kind of 302 block is the best to build? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 19
fastlane351c 351w or 302 engine build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
D 302 build help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 45
T 302 build need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
68CoupeWimWhite What do you think of this 302 build? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
R 302 Build Ideas Classic Mustang Specific Tech 26
W 302 build need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Help me build my 450 hp n/a 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B stock 302 build up questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R 80 bronco 302 good for build? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
65fastbackresto 302 Engine build.... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 28
9 looking for help 302 build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
1320stang 300+ HP 302 build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
Xtreme Limits Build a 408w or Put a SC on my 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
FastGT50Stang Need some pointers on building up my 302!... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M Building a 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M Need advice on 302 build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R new 302 build need the experts!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D 302 Street Build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B building first engine which one?? 302/306/ or 331 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
nmcgrawj Advice/help on 302 or 351 build up? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
0 Requesting your help - 302 build suggestions please... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
85_SS_302_Coupe Who builds a quality rebuild kit for my 302, preferrably NOT hyper pistons? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
BeerElf Building a New Engine 302 or 306? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom