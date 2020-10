New Member​

I got a bare block 351 w off a 95 bronco its a roller cam block. I just picked up a set for gt40 heads off the junkyard. I'm having trouble finding a cam for this set up combo with the gt40 heads . I want a mild street car nothing crazy 350ish hp. Do I order 302 cam ? I can't find 351w hydrolic cam kits all say flat tappet .? Not sure what to do at this point thanks any info helps .