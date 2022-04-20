1970machwon
Hey all, currently my original engine is at the machine shop and given that the $300 bandaid engine that's currently in my car is starting to show it's age, I'm finally going to build a proper engine for this thing hopefully before the original blows up. Mind you this is a budget build, I want to get some solid power out of it but I'm going for around $3000 for this one. Been doing my research but figured I'd get some opinions before moving forward.
Currently I have a stock bottom end, trick flow stage 1 cam, explorer heads and intake, 19 lb injectors, stock TB, MAF conversion, shorty headers + x-pipe. It's certainly fun and if I had to guess I'm making somewhere between 200-275 HP, but leaves much to be desired and the bottom end is worn out. low oil pressure, oil gets gassy quick due to either leaky injectors or blowby, slight knock on startup, etc.
I have a trick flow upper and lower intake, 24 lb injectors with 24 MAF meter, and a 70mm throttle body I got a deal on ready to go on the car, so that part of the build has been taken care of.
1) I've been looking at the AFR 185 heads on summit and for their price point they seem they like a really solid aluminum head at around $1200 for a pair fully assembled. I've heard it mentioned that you would need to fly cut / notch pistons if you use these cylinder heads, but if I have an aftermarket rebuild kit with valve cutouts already in pistons, I should be okay, right?
2) Also wondering if anyone has run these heads, do you like them, and what kind of cam to pair with it to get the most bang for your buck? Are they even worthwhile on a street engine?
I like the trick flow stage 1 cam currently in my car as it has pretty decent driveability, and I've been dailying my fox for a few years now. Don't want to make the car so rowdy that it's just uncomfortable but I want a solid power band on this bad boy
3) Do 24 lb injectors handle most mods you throw at these cars? If I can go ahead and swap for some 30's while convenient I wonder if that may be a better option, or should I simply get an adjustable fuel pressure regulator to increase their output if necessary?
4) The block will likely be bored .030 over during the rebuild, and I'm going with forged pistons. Anyone have a rebuild kit they swear by?
Any opinions welcome, I haven't bought cam, heads, rebuild kit, or roller rockers, so I'm open to suggestions
