Fuel 302 has stalled at idle and won't refire.

Hi guys. My 89 5.0 Mustang has sat in my garage for 10 years. I finally have the time and cash to tinker with it. It fired up pretty good so I took it for a few mile ride. When I got back I put it on ramps to find where the coolant leak was coming from. It stalled a few times while sitting on the ramps. I got it off of them and now it won't fire back up at all. I pushed it into the garage and now need some ideas on what to check. I cleaned the mass air flow sensor and cleaned the throttle body before taking it down the road.
 

