302 Help

6

65StangMan

New Member
Jan 20, 2020
1
0
1
23
Nevada
Hello everyone, I am new to the site. I have a ‘65 Mustang with a rebuilt 302 under the hood. This car has been sitting since 2002, and now that I am an adult with more knowledge concerning mechanical work, I am putting my Mustang together. My 302 block is from a 1991 Ford Thunderbird (according to the casting numbers). I have no power steering or A/C. I am wondering where I would mount the alternator (haven’t purchased one yet, I am thinking one-wire 100 amp, internally regulated) and the length of the v-belt (crank, water pump and alt only). I am assuming the alternator is mounted on the passenger-side, slightly lower than the water pump? Thank you in advance.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
A Need help identifying engine 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
C Help me date this 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
G Please help. Stud/rod in between #5 and #6 cylinder water jacket cavity on date coded 68 302 block. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
1 Help Diagnosing a 302 that backfires through the carb only under load, sometimes stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!!
Need help identifying engine
Help me date this 302
Please help. Stud/rod in between #5 and #6 cylinder water jacket cavity on date coded 68 302 block.
Help Diagnosing a 302 that backfires through the carb only under load, sometimes stalls.
Top Bottom