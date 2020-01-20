Hello everyone, I am new to the site. I have a ‘65 Mustang with a rebuilt 302 under the hood. This car has been sitting since 2002, and now that I am an adult with more knowledge concerning mechanical work, I am putting my Mustang together. My 302 block is from a 1991 Ford Thunderbird (according to the casting numbers). I have no power steering or A/C. I am wondering where I would mount the alternator (haven’t purchased one yet, I am thinking one-wire 100 amp, internally regulated) and the length of the v-belt (crank, water pump and alt only). I am assuming the alternator is mounted on the passenger-side, slightly lower than the water pump? Thank you in advance.