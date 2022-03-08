Engine 302 Intake Manifold

J

joekurt

Member
Oct 28, 2021
18
2
13
74
Pennsylvania
I'm afraid I know the answer here, but I hope I'm wrong. I built a 1976 302 out of a Mustang II, long ago. I put 351 Cleveland (I thought) heads on the 302 block. Turns out the salvage yard sold me 351M heads which are truck heads. Anyway, I bought a Street Boss intake manifold from BA Ford Performance out of Fort Smith Arkansas which fit nicely and it ran fairly strong for a street machine. I have now decided to upgrade to AFR 165 heads and really wake up that old 302. So my question is "WILL THAT INTAKE MANIFOLD WORK WITH THE AFR HEADS?" I'm not even sure BA Ford Performance is even in business anymore. I suspect I will need a new intake manifold but I'm not sure. Anyone have any thoughts? Thanks!
 

