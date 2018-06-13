WTB/Trade 302 lower intake/TFS streetburner

9

94crystalwhitesvt

New Member
Apr 23, 2018
1
0
1
29
California
I have a 94 Cobra. I am Looking for an explorer or cobra lower intake. It can be stock or ported. I accidentally cracked it putting in the water temp sender.

My second option would be a Trick flow 75mm street burner upper and lower.

Would need it shipped to the Beale area.

Thanks ahead of time!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7

7173mustang

New Member
Apr 9, 2020
1
0
1
39
76691
I've got a couple uppers and lowers... 5.0 HO stock, and gt40 upper and lowers(explorer).

Message me if you still need one... Cash deal or swap for parts I may want/need.

Thanks,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
Bill88Stang Expired Gt40 Tubular Upper And Lower For 302 Engine and Power Adder 1
DM87GT Gt40 Upper/lower On Stock 302 Ho Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
timeball Need Help With Install Of Bbk Ssi Lower Intake On My 88 Fox 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
JenkinsBS truck 302 lower intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302
Expired Gt40 Tubular Upper And Lower For 302
Gt40 Upper/lower On Stock 302 Ho
Need Help With Install Of Bbk Ssi Lower Intake On My 88 Fox 302
truck 302 lower intake
Top Bottom