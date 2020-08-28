302 main seal leak

I've got a leak that's hard to pin down - the drips come off the front of the oil pan, but there is no obvious source other than what looks like a drop of oil coming from the rear main seal (the oil does not fall from the engine to the ground at the rear of the engine, but rather from the front edge of the oil pan). This is in a pre-81 302 with only about 1500 miles on the motor.



At some point, I'll need to replace the rear main, but I want to know if high mileage oil (e.g. valvoline or something like it) might help to slow the slow leak. I'm not familiar with what this oil will do to seals and such - does it cause any premature wear or expansion/contraction issues over time?



Currently it's running Shaeffer's full synthetic, high zinc due to the age of the engine.



I don't race with the car, but do enjoy the occasional 6,000 RPM pull (OK, I do this more than occasionally, to be honest... it sounds so good!).



Joe