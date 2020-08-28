302 main seal leak

T

thejoe

Member
Jul 7, 2020
15
2
13
37
Moscow, ID
I've got a leak that's hard to pin down - the drips come off the front of the oil pan, but there is no obvious source other than what looks like a drop of oil coming from the rear main seal (the oil does not fall from the engine to the ground at the rear of the engine, but rather from the front edge of the oil pan). This is in a pre-81 302 with only about 1500 miles on the motor.

At some point, I'll need to replace the rear main, but I want to know if high mileage oil (e.g. valvoline or something like it) might help to slow the slow leak. I'm not familiar with what this oil will do to seals and such - does it cause any premature wear or expansion/contraction issues over time?

Currently it's running Shaeffer's full synthetic, high zinc due to the age of the engine.

I don't race with the car, but do enjoy the occasional 6,000 RPM pull (OK, I do this more than occasionally, to be honest... it sounds so good!).

Joe
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,872
506
154
Kearney, NE
Your current oil is fine. Some seal softener/swelling additive might help slow the leak. But surgery is the best answer.
 
T

thejoe

Member
Jul 7, 2020
15
2
13
37
Moscow, ID
Schaeffer's is great stuff, from what I read. I can't get any locally, though.

Is it the absolute best oil for an old 302?

Any recommendations on a seal softener?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
brienjohnson200 Engine 302 Boss Block 2 Piece Rear Main Seal--sealing Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
87 black gt 302 Main Thrust Cap Torque 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
J 289 / 302 4 Bolt Main Conversion? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
D Anyone know of a front sump pan (289/302) that clears a main girdle? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
C Will a main girdle work with a 4-bolt Boss 302? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
stevesLX Busted main on 302 block Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W Hi-Po 302 Mexican Block Main Caps Engine and Power Adder 0
faultlessfocus 302 w/ 2 or 4 bolt main? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
orangecapri Will 302 main girdle interchange with 351? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
H For Sale Stock 302 Heads Engine and Power Adder 0
T need help deciding on what cam i should get for my mexican block 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Windsor style heads on a Boss 302 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
G vacuum lines from ford 302 with motocraft 2150 carb 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Jmed05GT 1970 Boss 302 crank no spark Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D Engine Boss 302 block vs HiPo, Windsor, GT-40 for vintage racing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
65ShelbyClone SOLD WTB Weiand Stealth 302 or Summit Stage 2 intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
M 1969 mustang 302 clevor breaking up at high rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
C Converting a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI from a 302 to a 351? Other Auto Tech 5
Troublesome_Hobby I bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang with 70k miles and 3 different accidents 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
6 Interior and Upholstery Installing gauges 69' 302 dash 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 302 ford D90E-6015-E3A hole on back passenger side of engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
F 1974 302 installation 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 13
D Building a 302 and Require Input 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
H 93 302 BBK Header Gasket Leak 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
MikeR351w Engine Help identify this 302, pictures included Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
F looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Meo68 Megasquirt MSPNP2/94 Mustang 302 Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
LILCBRA Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
S Should I mod the 302 or run the 390? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 35
Mystang66 1977 302 air cleaner assembly question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
Gokie Pokie WTB/Trade Kenne Bell for 302 Engine and Power Adder 0
T 302 stepchild needing some valvetrain guidance 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
Mystang66 1977 302 vacuum diagram 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
94tang For Sale .040 over 302 cast rings Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M 1980 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
loganburks88 302 Street/strip Camshaft Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
M 1985 Mercury Capri 302 5.0L cranks but wont start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 302/347 Distributor Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
O start up problems on my 65 with a 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
M 302 Swap Tranny help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
dvelek 302/347 Clutch 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
6 Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Nick Bos Starter gear doesn’t engage fully with flexplate 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom