Ford Motorsports clearanced all of the replacement pistons for the their old 340 hp .040 over 2 eyebrow Mahle forged pistons and rings . I bought a set from a Ford dealer in Daytona Beach, fl. I paid $ 140.00 for the set. 2 years ago. They are around ,you just have to check with the Ford Motorsports dealers to see if they still have any left.They are 10.5 to 1 with a 60cc head and a zero deck height block. I just sold a set with Scat rods for 200 bucks. Had 4 1/8 th mile passes.