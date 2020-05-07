302 stepchild needing some valvetrain guidance

T

timdhawk

New Member
May 7, 2020
1
0
1
49
59105
Hello Gents...
I say stepchild because I have a 74 302 in in a 1950 mercury!
I have the torque down positive stop type rocker studs (pressed in, not threaded). After an engine rebuild (essentially stock still but with a very mild new Comp cam) I swapped over to roller tip style rockers with new hydraulic lifters and new pushrods. After doing the engine break in we noticed the valve train was noisier than we liked. (I know roller tips can be more noisy in general). We pulled the covers and quite a few random rockers were excessively loose even with the nuts still torqued correctly. Some pushrods had approx. 1/16" or so of lash. Even when we swapped back in some of the old parts to check things, they still had some free play. The stock length rods are 6.881 and a friend had some 6.936 rods so we gave them a shot. It ran ok, but it ran better on the shorter ones. I can't seem to find any pushrods that are in between those 2 lengths so my question is this...
Is there anyway to shim these type of rockers to take up the lash, and/or give the approp. amount of preload on the lifters?

Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mystang66 1977 302 vacuum diagram 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
94tang For Sale .040 over 302 cast rings Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M 1980 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
loganburks88 302 Street/strip Camshaft Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
M 1985 Mercury Capri 302 5.0L cranks but wont start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 302/347 Distributor Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
O start up problems on my 65 with a 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
M 302 Swap Tranny help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
dvelek 302/347 Clutch 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
6 Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Nick Bos Starter gear doesn’t engage fully with flexplate 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
M Ford Mexican Mustang 302 Motor For Sale 70-74' with Airtubes Engine and Power Adder 0
T WTB/Trade Wtb... 289/302 factory dual quad manifold or complete set up. Engine and Power Adder 2
94tang WTB/Trade 302 hydraulic roller cam Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
O 289 high performance in a 302 block? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Alley Oop Are there any issues re a 302 in a 1965 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
6 302 Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
X 351w with 302 cam? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Hoytster For Sale Fluidampr Harmonic Balancer - Stock 302 Balance - Used Engine and Power Adder 1
Foxbody1988 Engine Camshaft questions and supercharger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
T 302 Pilot Bearing size 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Z 1995 Mustang GT 5spd 302 The Welcome Wagon 3
M Engine cam 302 Fox Engine Swaparoo 5
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
M 1998 explorer 302 into 1989 car.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
EX-SSP For Sale 86-93 302 Motor parts and accessories Engine and Power Adder 2
T Difference in 67 289 heads and 77 302 heads? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
cameronc77 '88 GT vert 302 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
A Need help identifying engine 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
K Fox Finding the best head gasket for semi-built 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
J Want to possibly swap out a 302 for a 351W Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
C Help me date this 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
M Drivetrain T5 to 302? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
C WTB/Trade 302 and AOD near St Louis Other Classifieds 0
N Engine 302 Block to flywheel distance needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
8 Engine 302 block with a 355 stroker, would these internals work in a 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
91mustanglxcoupe 89 Mustang MS3 gold box tuner studio idle control and injector dead time Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
K V6 to 302 Swap Recommendations??? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 18
R new 302 motor The Welcome Wagon 6
K 1980 302 cylinder 8 not firing. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
G Please help. Stud/rod in between #5 and #6 cylinder water jacket cavity on date coded 68 302 block. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Rapedape2019 302 swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom