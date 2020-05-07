302 stepchild needing some valvetrain guidance

Hello Gents...

I say stepchild because I have a 74 302 in in a 1950 mercury!

I have the torque down positive stop type rocker studs (pressed in, not threaded). After an engine rebuild (essentially stock still but with a very mild new Comp cam) I swapped over to roller tip style rockers with new hydraulic lifters and new pushrods. After doing the engine break in we noticed the valve train was noisier than we liked. (I know roller tips can be more noisy in general). We pulled the covers and quite a few random rockers were excessively loose even with the nuts still torqued correctly. Some pushrods had approx. 1/16" or so of lash. Even when we swapped back in some of the old parts to check things, they still had some free play. The stock length rods are 6.881 and a friend had some 6.936 rods so we gave them a shot. It ran ok, but it ran better on the shorter ones. I can't seem to find any pushrods that are in between those 2 lengths so my question is this...

Is there anyway to shim these type of rockers to take up the lash, and/or give the approp. amount of preload on the lifters?



Thank you!