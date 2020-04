I got a 302 bored .030 over, kb 115 pistons, stock crankshaft, and stock rods. I decided to go with the AFR 165 heads. Looking for a hydraulic roller camshaft that can spin up around 62-6500rpms. Does anyone recommend a specific camshaft? custom grind camshaft maybe? I've looked into Lunati cams and don't personally know anyone who runs these cams in their 302. any input would help! thanks.