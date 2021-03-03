302 Swap into Nissan chumpcar race car - help with head vs cam

T

turbogrill

New Member
Mar 3, 2021
1
0
1
39
tx
Hi,

I am researching swapping a 302 SBF into a Nissan chumpcar race car. Would need >250whp for it to make sense. 300whp would be great.

I can swap something that is rated <210hp from factory and then do modifications. Luckily the 1993 mustang was rated 205hp. The explorer engine is rated 215hp and that is to high

What would be my best option in terms of power:

Option 1. 1993 GT with aftermarket head, stock cam
Option 2. 1993 GT with aftermarket cam, stock head

CAI, Exhaust will be no cat free flowing. ECU can be aftermarket or stock, whatever is best. (Have a megasquirt now)
Might be able to do aftermarket header or intake manifold. Can use Cobra exhaust manifold if that is better.

Any other suggestions?
 

