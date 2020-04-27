302 to 347 Stroker

Hey guys it is my first time on the forum I'm planning on making my 302 from my 69 mustang into a 347 stroker the engine has .040 pistons but a regular crankshaft so I was wondering if I can just get a stroker crankshaft and still be able to use the same pistons?

I'm new this kind of stuff so that part has me stuck because if it is possible it would save me some money.