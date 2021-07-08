302 Vibration

I have 302 HO out of a 1985 Mustang in my II. Just recently finished restoring the car. The engine was built with a mild cam, Weiand intake, Holley 4bbl carb, Hedman headers. The transmission and torque converter were just rebuilt a mouth ago and I have a 141 tooth 50 oz imbalance flexplate from Art Carr (CPT) in the car. I just took it into a local mechanic today to dial it in (idle and timing) and he told me he thinks there is too much vibration. He checked the harmonic balancer and it was correct. He thinks it may be the wrong flex plate, but I'm certain thats correct, because I verified it before putting it in. Looking for other suggestions on what it might be. BTW, I just ran a compression check on all cylinders and everything checked out.