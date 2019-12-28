305s

1

19GTMustang

New Member
Dec 28, 2019
2
0
1
39
Tampa, FL
Bought a 2019 Mustang GT P2 package. Has the 305s on it.
Car is wonderful overall. Was wondering if anyone feels the steering wheel pull on to uneven surfaces of the road? Is this due to the 305s? Never have had a car with that wide of a tire. Is this normal and if I put some smaller tires on the front would this correct this? Thanks.

Mike
 

RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,468
2,941
193
35
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
I’ve never had that wide of a front tire on a street car, 275 is as close as I’ve had. But on several trucks I’ve had as wide or wider, and pulling/following the crown or cracks in the road was pretty common
 
