19GTMustang
New Member
-
- Dec 28, 2019
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 39
Bought a 2019 Mustang GT P2 package. Has the 305s on it.
Car is wonderful overall. Was wondering if anyone feels the steering wheel pull on to uneven surfaces of the road? Is this due to the 305s? Never have had a car with that wide of a tire. Is this normal and if I put some smaller tires on the front would this correct this? Thanks.
Mike
