306 Long Rod or 331 Stroker?

This won't happen for a couple years but I like to plan ahead. It will be a stock 5.0 block out of my 93 GT. Probably get all forged internals (maybe cast crank, depends on rpm range) with a girdle and etc. My induction will probably be the same which ever I decide to go with. Performer RPM 2 (maybe new BBK intake, haven't seen any tests yet), AFR 185's, and a custom cam with all the supporting components of course.

306 Long Rod- Would be a revver, probably 6500+ rpm. Lots of high end horsepower. Now, it would be stock stroke with a 5.400 rod. Being that most strokers use the same length rod with a longer stroke, I wouldn't think the pistons would be squished together bad enough to mess with ring placement or wrist pin interferance? And the high rod ratio would be easy on the cylinder walls, keep the piston at TDC longer, and let the engine rev higher, resulting in more power than a regular 306. Right? Plus, I like to be different, not as many people are running 306 LR as strokers.

331 Stroker- More torque, there's no replacement for displacement. Would probably be more streetable. But, 5.315 in. rod or 5.400 in. rod????? I know the piston/oil consuption debate has been going on forever and some say they fixed it and some say they didn't. A 5.315 rod would leave the piston less crouded but would put a little more stress on the rod and cylinder wall. A 5.400 rod puts the wrist pin up in the oil rings. At least on a 347, but what about 331? Shorter stroke, still same problem? My stroker info isn't completely filled in, how bout it guys? Opinions? Any pros or cons I left out? Wrong about anything?
 

