Better shocks will help, but only so much. You need a way of limiting axle movement. The rear axle is still going to articulate and cause the tire to hit the fender lips. The wheel is protruding past the fender lip, so fender flares may be the only solution as there's not much you can do when the wheel sticks out past the fender by so much.



Is there room on the inside of the wheel to spare? If so, are you running fox-lenght axles? If you are, you could look at having the inner mating surface of the wheel machined to draw that wheel in a bit as well.



Only other solution is a wheel that fits better.