hey guys i am asking a dumb questioni know..but i want to know if a 315 can be put on an eight inch rim. i got some chrom bullitts in trade for my charcoal ones..but they are only 17X8" and have no tires i am keeping my tires but the ones i have are 245/45 on front and 315/35 on back. is it possible to get this on an eight inch rims until i get the 10.5's in or do i absolutely have to buy new tires??