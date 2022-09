Look at the price tho. $8K for a pair of heads? And that doesn't include everything else needed for the install (gaskets etc). Compare that to a pair of $1200 sftermarket heads. And plus, aftermarket standard heads for the SBF engines flow remarkably well. And there are soo many different types out there. Some that can even be modified and ported further. Enough to make these 32V heads not worth the money. Also the simplicity of the design. These 32V heads look pretty complicated vs a standard head. If you ask me, these heads are not worth it.