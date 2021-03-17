32v Shorty Headers?

Does any one know if there are any companies selling shorty style headers that would fit on my 32v Mach 1 motor? I can find JBA made a set that fit the Mach and the Cobra but it is as if it's discontinued or just out of stock EVERYWHERE. Are longtubes the only thing I can replace my stock manifolds with, I know most people would rather go with long tubes of shortys anyway but for specific reasons I was thinking of getting a set of shortys....if they are available anymore. Thanks