331 or 347 Kit, Where to buy

Boy if you start googling 331 or 347 stroker kits on the internet, you can end up down a wild rabbit hole with endless links.
So, I'd figured I'd go right to the source of Mustang guys!!!!

Anyhow, I'm doing a street build for my 66 Stang.
88 Roller Block is at the machine shop, punched .030 over.
I have a set of Twisted Wedge Track heat 170s to bolt on.

Would like to be around 10:1 comp with my 61cc heads. It'll be NA, and a street car.

Looking for a good affordable source for a decent kit for this build.

I've got a budget around $1100 for the kit, and I'd much rather single source the kit vs parting it together. (I feel I can get a kit for a better price)
Can anyone help point me in the right direction with some experience with a brand/company?
 

