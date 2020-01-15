347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice

All,

I know this has been beaten to death on the inter-webs and I have consumed mass quantities of said subject on said webs and have decided that I am going to build a 347 out of my old 302.

I wanted to start this thread for advice and things to watch out for while I am setting up to check the "Build a stroker motor by hand" check box.

I pulled the block out of a non numbers 6cyl converted to 8 cyl - '65 fastback I picked up a few years ago and am now rebuilding - was told it was a 67 -289 and was gonna sell it - but now with a 302 block - the 347 is in reach and what I plan to build. I am not looking to set records but I am looking to get well into the 400Hp mark.

At this point the plan...
  1. Eval engine block (magna flux) (other tests?)
  2. Bore block (machine shop identified - reliable verifiable work)
  3. AD Performance 347 kit (https://www.adperformance.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=277_279&products_id=1070)
  4. There is a current aftermarket cam that I need to identify once I get it out of the block or source new CC262 or like?
  5. Cylinder Heads - Currently have iron heads from tear down - Looking for new aluminum heads - Gt40 vs X heads vs Trick Flow etc....?
Again - Purpose of this engine is going to be hard street use maybe a couple of drag runs a year. Going into a frame up Resto mod....

I have pics to post later - but wanted to put this up here so I can get thoughts from my fellow gear-heads and broaden my research to include direct input from motivated peers.

Cheers!
Ben
 
