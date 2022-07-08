347 EFI Low Power

Hello everyone, I bought a built 347 stroker from an engine builder not too long ago and after getting it in and getting a Dyno tune I was upset with the power it made. I dynod 325 whp and 365 torque. The torque seems pretty good but being that I have and AOD that only puts me at 380-400 engine horsepower.



The combo that it has in it is, Heads: Liberty heads 180cc intake and 60cc combustion, Cam: Elgin cam, I believe it's 550 lift and 280 duration, Intake: Edelbrock Performer RPM (not RPM II), MAF ProM 75mm and TB 70mm, 36# injectors.



I feel that I should be more in the 420-450hp range to the motor. I'm thinking that the throttle body might be the limiting factor here but cant imagine gaining 20 hp from that, also on the Dyno sheet, my power Flatliners right at 5500 but this cam should pull to 6500. My tuner thinks it's air related.



Can anyone help or give input?