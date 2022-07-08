347 EFI Low Power

Hello everyone, I bought a built 347 stroker from an engine builder not too long ago and after getting it in and getting a Dyno tune I was upset with the power it made. I dynod 325 whp and 365 torque. The torque seems pretty good but being that I have and AOD that only puts me at 380-400 engine horsepower.

The combo that it has in it is, Heads: Liberty heads 180cc intake and 60cc combustion, Cam: Elgin cam, I believe it's 550 lift and 280 duration, Intake: Edelbrock Performer RPM (not RPM II), MAF ProM 75mm and TB 70mm, 36# injectors.

I feel that I should be more in the 420-450hp range to the motor. I'm thinking that the throttle body might be the limiting factor here but cant imagine gaining 20 hp from that, also on the Dyno sheet, my power Flatliners right at 5500 but this cam should pull to 6500. My tuner thinks it's air related.

Can anyone help or give input?
 

Two posts an hour apart ? Lol

We need the actual cam specs , what kind of compression ?

What fuel - I’m guessing pump gas

What was total timing ?

What converter is in it ? ( this is a big one )

Dyno is only a tool not law . What the car mph in 1/4 mile would be a indicator of what type of power it’s making
 
The dyno operator should have been able to give you some guidence on what it needs based on some info the dyno should provide, airfow, temps, timing, even header tube size and length can effect hp, torque area.
a quick search found 347s making between 350 and 425 hp.
many variables will effect hp/tq numbers and (more importantly) where at in the rpm range.
Too many unknowns to really say do this or that to make bigger nnumbers.
 
Two posts an hour apart ? Lol

We need the actual cam specs , what kind of compression ?

What fuel - I’m guessing pump gas

What was total timing ?

What converter is in it ? ( this is a big one )

Dyno is only a tool not law . What the car mph in 1/4 mile would be a indicator of what type of power it’s making
My bad, Im new here, didnt say the other posted haha.

They told me 10.5:1 compression

Cam: Elgin E1836P
Intake Valve Lift: .542"
Exhaust Valve Lift: .563"
Advertised Intake Duration: 286
Advertised Exhaust Duration: 289
Intake Duration @ .050": 224
Exhaust Duration @ .050": 232
Lobe Separation: 112

93 Octane

I'm not sure on timing as I had someone time it, he just told me to put it at 10 when I brought it and he added timing through the tune

So, the converter is supposed to be a 2500 stall but the car only stalls at 1700-1800, second time this has happened with a converter for me
 
My bad, Im new here, didnt say the other posted haha.

They told me 10.5:1 compression

Cam: Elgin E1836P
Intake Valve Lift: .542"
Exhaust Valve Lift: .563"
Advertised Intake Duration: 286
Advertised Exhaust Duration: 289
Intake Duration @ .050": 224
Exhaust Duration @ .050": 232
Lobe Separation: 112

93 Octane

I'm not sure on timing as I had someone time it, he just told me to put it at 10 when I brought it and he added timing through the tune

So, the converter is supposed to be a 2500 stall but the car only stalls at 1700-1800, second time this has happened with a converter for me
And now that I am looking I dont think this cam goes to 6500 so maybe that why? But would I gain from a bigger TB because my intake pipe is only 3 inches.
 
And now that I am looking I dont think this cam goes to 6500 so maybe that why? But would I gain from a bigger TB because my intake pipe is only 3 inches.
car weight, rear gear, and a bunch of things go into building a combination rather than just picking a number to shoot for.
 
The dyno operator should have been able to give you some guidence on what it needs based on some info the dyno should provide, airfow, temps, timing, even header tube size and length can effect hp, torque area.
a quick search found 347s making between 350 and 425 hp.
many variables will effect hp/tq numbers and (more importantly) where at in the rpm range.
Too many unknowns to really say do this or that to make bigger nnumbers.
He just said that
Just a driver or drag car?
Was proper procedures done when setting timing?
It's just a weekend driver but I do go to the strip sometimes. It was set properly when I brought it there to base timing.

All he told me was that he thinks it should make more then it does and that he thinks its airflow restricting it. I have shorty header 1 5/8 to 2.5" exhaust. I would like longtubes but its hard to find them for AOD cars. Also the car does not rev snappy and hangs when coming back down, I heard that I need to get a motorcraft IAC valve.
 
