347 fox value

Looking to downsize two cars into one and the Fox might be on the block. Can’t find a lot out there right now to compare.



what I have is a true GT 89. Has a 347 stroker in it with maybe 1000miles on the new build. Other than that the car appears to be stock. Body has no rust but has a diy paint job on it which needs to be done. A few other small odds and ends crap with it that needs to be tinkered with.



my thought is the engine is 6-7k new all day and rollers even ok shape go for 2-4. Seems a Fox in ok shape stock easily commands 5-7k. I’m thinking because of the motor this should be an easy sell at 9-10k. Am I off base. Seems with a paint job I could be asking 15-25k