347 Header Size and exhaust Diameter

Hi everyone. I'm new to the Forums so I'm sure this question has been asked before but if you could help I would greatly appreciate it.



I recently picked up a 91 foxbody with a built 347 stroker. It runs great but I feel I can get more out of it. I took it to the track on street tires and ran 13.6 @ 110mph. I spun 1st and 2nd pretty bad bit it ran strong. I bought some drag radials and put them on it, but with the Covid-19 I haven't been able to get back to the track.



I also had it Dyno'd on a Mustang dyno and i was kind of disappointed with the outcome. 355tq @4500 and 322hp @ 5500. What do you all think about those numbers? Sound about right?



Here's my setup to my best knowledge. The previous owner had paperwork for the parts he put in it...



Cast Eagle Crank (4.030 bore) (3.400 stroke) (piston head volume of + 5cc)



Hypereutectic Flap top piston with 2 valve reliefs



Victor Jr Aluminum Heads 210cc ( not sure about valve train) does have roller rockers.



RPM performer Intake



750 holley Double Pumper ( squared jetting of 76 without a powervalve) and also has about 4 inches of spacer



BBK shorty headers with 2.5 in dual exhaust with x pipe.



MSD distributor running about 18° intial and 36° total.



I feel I should go to 3inch on the exhaust with a wider diameter long tube header. What are you thoughts?



I'm running a T5 manual transmission.



I thought I would have seen more around 400hp at the wheels but I guess it's harder to get those numbers than I thought.



Any tips or advice on how to get this thing running a little stronger would be much appreciated.



Thank you