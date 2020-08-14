347 Stroker Carb Query

Hi all



After some assistance, apologies just learning this all.



Currently have a 67 Coupe, running a 302 block with 347 cams, headman shorty headers to american thunder exhaust. (headman headers and exhaust are soemthign ive just had installed). However looks like im running a Autolite C8 TF which i kinda of get the feeling is not perfect at all.



So query is do i need to upgrade to a 650CFM or a 750CFM, im manual choke at the moment.





All help appreciated



Andy