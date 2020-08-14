347 Stroker Carb Query

C

Caoboth

New Member
Aug 14, 2020
2
0
1
44
UK
Hi all

After some assistance, apologies just learning this all.

Currently have a 67 Coupe, running a 302 block with 347 cams, headman shorty headers to american thunder exhaust. (headman headers and exhaust are soemthign ive just had installed). However looks like im running a Autolite C8 TF which i kinda of get the feeling is not perfect at all.

So query is do i need to upgrade to a 650CFM or a 750CFM, im manual choke at the moment.


All help appreciated

Andy
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
RNally 347 Stroker Intake And Carb Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
NicksBullitt Best Holley carb for 347 stroker combo? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
NicksBullitt Best Holley carb for 347 stroker combo? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 28
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
EZ123 What now? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M 96 Explorer 5.0L 347 Stroker build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
LarsD SOLD 1991 LX hatch 5.0 (347/TKO) Elgin, Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
LarsD What's it Worth? Whats my 91 Hatch worth roughly? What is it Worth?!?!? 18
S Anyone swap a 347 stroker in a 94-95? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
8 1989 347 stroker motor starting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
N 347 Mustang RHD Australian. Im new just sayin Gday The Welcome Wagon 3
B 347 stroker turbo size? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
S Blueprint 347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Engine 1989 347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Drivetrain 1988 mustang GT...347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
lxhatch91 347 stroker hp question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
paddyrk Digital Tuning 1991-exhaust crackles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
E SOLD 1990 Mustang Notchback 347 Stroker Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
lxhatch91 302 stroker 347 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
H Cams and heads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
R Heads 347 stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
M Mustang 67 engine project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
T Engine 1993 Freshly Buily 347 Seized? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
B 5.0 Ho 302 To 347 Stroker Rebuilt (jeep) - Seems Like I've Lost Power 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
C Over Heating Problems, Need Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
shawn harger 94 Gt 347 Stroker The Welcome Wagon 8
S Having Trouble With New 347 Stroker Over Heating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
P Engine Cooling 347 Stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
gsnort Which Intake For A 347 Stroker 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
krisrlee SOLD 347 Stroker Engine and Power Adder 17
Busamike 1965 Fastback 347 Stroker, Whit Smoke Out Of Left Exhaust? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Busamike 1965 Fastback 347 Stroker White Smoke Out One Side Exhaust?? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Gear Ratio Recommendation For '68 Mustang With 347 Stroker And T5z Tranny 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Bakesauce13 347 Stroker Kit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
qwk37 Expired 1991 Mustang Gt With 347 Stroker Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
joedirt76 Desperatly Need Help Please ! 347 Stroker Fuel Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 46
M Expired 1990 Mustang Coupe - 347 Stroker - 75% Complete Project, Drives Great - $5000 (north Port, Fl) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
C New 347 Stroker Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C 347 Stroker Create Problems Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
DSMwindzor Engine Help With Efi 347 Stroker Build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
94built5.0 What Do You Think Of This 347 Stroker Build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
Skyy 93 Fox Body 347 Stroker The Welcome Wagon 4
J 347 Stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Expired Eagle Rod 331-347 Stroker Crankshaft Engine and Power Adder 7
BradleyMustang3 Engine Can I Run An E303cam W/ A 347 Stroker Crank? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
B (CA) 1988 Mustang LX 347 Stroker 360rwhp/390/rwtq Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
J 347 Stroker Help Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
3 Brand New 347 stroker, pan to custom exhaust Engine and Power Adder 2
scorpion95 1995 GT 347 Stroker $6500 firm SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom