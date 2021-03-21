For Sale 347 Stroker Short Block- $2,000 Michigan

I recently bought a 93 notchback from my Uncle and it came with a spare new 347 short block. He paid $3,500 for it and never used it. It has DDS forged pistons, Eagle forged rods, Eagle forged crank, and ARP hardware. I don’t need it, so I’m selling it for $2,000 FIRM. I don’t know any more details, maybe one of you could tell me more. Call/text Brett at 616-928-5694 if interested, local pickup only from Grand Rapids, MI.
www.cnc-motorsports.com

SIR5400CB Eagle SIR I Beam Connecting Rods SB Ford 331 347 5.400 Length, 2.100 Journal

Small Block Ford 302 331 347 Stroker , 5140 Forged Steel, 5.400 Length, .927 Bushed Fit Wrist Pin, 2.100 Rod Journal, Advertised Weight 550 grams, Set of 8
www.cnc-motorsports.com www.cnc-motorsports.com
www.cnc-motorsports.com

SBF 347 Stroker Eagle Crankshaft Forged, 3.400 Stroke 430234025400

SB Ford 302 347 Stroker Crank, Forged, Eagle, 3.400 Stroke, 2.249 Main, 2.123 Rod Journal, 5.400 or Longer Rod, Internal Balance, Fits 1 or 2 Piece Rear Main Seal Blocks
www.cnc-motorsports.com www.cnc-motorsports.com
 

