I have seen transmissions get replaced because of a engine miss

A real pisser

Had a 96 Taurus at the dealer under warranty that vibrated so bad at freeway speed you could hardly keep it on the road

Guy working on it replaced the wheel bearings Then the cv axles. They had the trans man look at the trans and overhauled the AXOD

I finally got the car but was making the original tech fix it

Had him check the tire balance for the fourth? time. It was out 1/4 ounce (one tire)

Had him spin it again it was out 3 ounces

Had him spin it again it was out 8 ounces

I told him to break down the tire and lets see what's in there

He got so excited he did not wait for all the air to shoot out before hitting the bead ripper

It shot fix a flat all over his ass

Cost 5 grand to fix that one by ,mistake