I'm running a 347 Stroker in my 1987 Fox. It ran ok with the GT40 Heads and 30lbs injectors and stock throttle body and speed density. After I changed over to a 70mm TB and a Trick Flow intake it started cutting out and cutting off. I spoke with a tune shop and they recommended that I go with a Holley Terminator X 550-937. Any recommendations? Could this be the reason it's cutting out and cutting off?