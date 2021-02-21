347 VS. 331

Beckman's Dollie

Jan 30, 2021
What's up everyone!? I've been looking and looking, talking and talking, but would really love to get a great answer on building either a 331 or a 347 for my 65 Mustang. I have heard so many horror stories about the 347 being weak and having massive issues with the rods and the side thrust being too much for a stock 302 block, and it just doesn't handle the build very well. I have also talked to some engine builders who say that the 347 is just as reliable as anything, but could you really trust somebody who wants you to spend $8k in their shop?
 
