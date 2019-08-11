347ci/ t5 transmission help

Hey guys, I’ve been lurking these forums for awhile but I’ve managed to jam myself up.

I have a “early” (64 1/2 if you prefer) 65 coupe that I converted to v8 with currently a brand new blueprint engines 347 (had a junk 5.0) . I already had to return a clutch/ flywheel combo over the wrong imbalance- they built these motors with the earlier 28oz imbalance. block is a 6 bolt style. So I currently have a 164 tooth 28oz flywheel, 11” mcleod clutch.
My major bind is apparently my last motor was a 157 tooth and the bellhousing doesn’t fit. I need the cheapest way out of this problem, that isn’t returning parts and losing money. I can’t afford a $600 scatter shield.

I want to use my t5 until the torque of my new motor brakes it.

1) should I find a early model bell? And use the adapter.
Which casting number? Like C5AA-6394-B

I have adjustable motor mounts so I can move stuff around

Shorty headers for clearance and cable clutch.

Any help would be appreciated as I’ve come so far and keep hitting walls.
 

You can use any readily available 157 tooth flywheel, in 28 oz, and a matching clutch and pressure plate, and block/starter locate plate. This should all fit in a regular 5.0 bellhousing. All was in stock at Summit.

I just bought a T5 bell, FRPP, a summit block plate and a Pioneer flywheel to run my engine on the dyno. Bell did not work out as the dyno was set up for an older toploader front bearing index. The flywheel, blockplate, etc, worked fine.
 
