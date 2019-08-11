347ci/ t5 transmission help

Hey guys, I’ve been lurking these forums for awhile but I’ve managed to jam myself up.



I have a “early” (64 1/2 if you prefer) 65 coupe that I converted to v8 with currently a brand new blueprint engines 347 (had a junk 5.0) . I already had to return a clutch/ flywheel combo over the wrong imbalance- they built these motors with the earlier 28oz imbalance. block is a 6 bolt style. So I currently have a 164 tooth 28oz flywheel, 11” mcleod clutch.

My major bind is apparently my last motor was a 157 tooth and the bellhousing doesn’t fit. I need the cheapest way out of this problem, that isn’t returning parts and losing money. I can’t afford a $600 scatter shield.



I want to use my t5 until the torque of my new motor brakes it.



1) should I find a early model bell? And use the adapter.

Which casting number? Like C5AA-6394-B



I have adjustable motor mounts so I can move stuff around



Shorty headers for clearance and cable clutch.



Any help would be appreciated as I’ve come so far and keep hitting walls.