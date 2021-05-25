351 breakdown what to sell.... what to keep or sell it all and go LS

Good day folks,



I bought a 351W block from a 92 ford pickup, harness include excluding the flywheel and transmission. I took it apart to learn how a motor works and found out there really isnt much to be honest to a motor. Im way up in the air on what to do at this point as I have 347 stroker in my 89 that works just fine so this is a down the road adventure that I can piece together as time allows. Money is an option and horsepower isnt really a big thing for me. I want RELIABILITY and fun..



I also have an LC9 from a gms sierra that I replaced with a lifter issue 175k on the motor. No issues besides that...



Lets say I went the 351 W what should i be concerned with keeping (see attached pictures) and what should I simply sell or give away to those in need. Im not concerned with making money unless it holds value to the market. The block appears to be in good shape. One cylinder has two nicks in the sleeve so I would assume it would easy to bore but im not the expert. Thoughts?