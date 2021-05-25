351 breakdown what to sell.... what to keep or sell it all and go LS

U

Ukturf

Member
Mar 20, 2020
36
10
18
38
Oregon
Good day folks,

I bought a 351W block from a 92 ford pickup, harness include excluding the flywheel and transmission. I took it apart to learn how a motor works and found out there really isnt much to be honest to a motor. Im way up in the air on what to do at this point as I have 347 stroker in my 89 that works just fine so this is a down the road adventure that I can piece together as time allows. Money is an option and horsepower isnt really a big thing for me. I want RELIABILITY and fun..

I also have an LC9 from a gms sierra that I replaced with a lifter issue 175k on the motor. No issues besides that...

Lets say I went the 351 W what should i be concerned with keeping (see attached pictures) and what should I simply sell or give away to those in need. Im not concerned with making money unless it holds value to the market. The block appears to be in good shape. One cylinder has two nicks in the sleeve so I would assume it would easy to bore but im not the expert. Thoughts?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2417.jpeg
    IMG_2417.jpeg
    605.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2427.jpeg
    IMG_2427.jpeg
    657.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2428.jpeg
    IMG_2428.jpeg
    571.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2431.jpeg
    IMG_2431.jpeg
    630.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2432.jpeg
    IMG_2432.jpeg
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2420.jpeg
    IMG_2420.jpeg
    589 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2422.jpeg
    IMG_2422.jpeg
    684.4 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Bringing an old 289 back to life
Replies
7
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ChrisHall4777
C
yldouright
The LS Fox Concept Car
Replies
28
Views
3K
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
striker911411
Advice Needed. 351 Or 429?
Replies
10
Views
980
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jrichker
jrichker
GalacticPonage
Newbie
Replies
4
Views
675
The Welcome Wagon
Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter
Top Bottom